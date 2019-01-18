LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of Dixie Highway is shut down in both directions after a person was hit by a vehicle.
Supervisors at MetroSafe confirm a pedestrian was hit about 7 o'clock this morning at Dixie Highway and Flintlock Drive.
Metrosafe says only one person was hit, but several cars were involved in the crash.
The victim was taken to the hospital, with what appear be minor injuries.
Dixie Highway at Flintlock is expected to remain closed until crews clear the scene.
