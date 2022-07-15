LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years ago, Louisville native Todd Bundy didn't know how to do a full top-end engine rebuild.
"I didn't have an extensive background in auto or motorcycle mechanics," he said. "I didn't really grow up working on anything."
That all changed when his grandfather encouraged him to walk down Hull Street to the new Momentum Motorsports garage to borrow a tool but ended up finding much more.
"I have been here for about two years working on a couple bikes and a couple of cars," Bundy said.
Momentum Motorsports is a DIY garage that allows car owners the opportunity to come and work on their cars in a safe environment.
"This is a much safer alternative to working on the side of a street where various things can happen," founder Nick Pirog said.
Pirog, a former veteran and mechanic, founded Momentum about four years ago with two goals in mind.
"I think the goal is two fold. One, save some money and two give people the idea that its okay to work with your hands," Pirog said.
"It's okay to get dirty, its okay to be a little self reliant and find out what your skills are and if you don't have those skills you can reach out and find people that will be willing to help you."
That community mentality is what taught Bundy everything he knows.
"Considering my skillset was at zero, I learned a lot. I've done everything from doing a full top end engine rebuild on this to swapping transmissions in a truck to just about anything you can think of, I learned to do here," Bundy said.
Momentum Motorsport is open six days a week and people who are interested can learn more on their website.
