LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair at Cardinal Stadium Tuesday will feature dozens of companies looking for workers.
Sponsors GE Appliances, Kelly, Spectrum, Wolverine Worldwide, YMCA of Greater Louisville and Walmart will be on hand at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street in Louisville. Recruiters will be set up inside the Brown & Williamson Club on the third floor.
Enter through Gate 6. Parking is free.
More than 50 businesses are scheduled to take part in the event. Applicants should dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.
Click here for a complete list of companies and more information or call 502-412-7500.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.