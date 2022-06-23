A majority of our area is now considered Abnormally Dry in the updated Drought Monitor issued Thursday morning. Communities between Elizabethtown, Leitchfield, and Campbellsville (roughly) have been upgraded to Moderate Drought, the second level on the drought monitor.
This drought has been building for a few weeks, but each week we have gotten enough rain to keep it from getting much worse. Last week that did not happen. Keep in mind the storms Wednesday night do not factor into this update. We will see that rain reflected in the update next week.
Between now and then we only have one rain chance, and it won't help everyone. A cold front rolls through Sunday bringing rain to parts of the area. Some of you could see more than half an inch of rain; that's especially likely in our southern communities who need rain the most. Our northern communities will see less than half an inch of rain which won't be enough to hold off drought conditions.
There will be spots that miss out on these storms Sunday; not everyone sees rain from this cold front.