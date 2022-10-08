Dry conditions have persisted through the end of September and into early October. Looking back through September 1, Louisville has measured slightly more than two inches of rain when we should be seeing nearly four and a half inches of rain. That's what's considered average, so we are nearly two and a half inches of rain short of where we should be in the last month or so.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is now including a majority of our area in the lowest category of the Drought Monitor - Abnormally Dry. Washington county, Indiana, currently has a Burn Ban in effect, too.
Last week that Abnormally Dry designation was confined to our southern communities, but this week's update extends that farther north, especially around the I-65 corridor. Moderate and Severe Drought are also expanding through western Kentucky.
The next rain chance shows up toward the middle of next week with our next cold front. At this point that only looks like light rain, but that cold front is still developing, so that forecast may change a bit in the coming days.