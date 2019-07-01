FILE - At left, in a March 20, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. At right, in a May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Just three seasons ago, the Brooklyn Nets were the worst team in the NBA. On Sunday, June 30, they were the story of the league. They agreed to deals with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as part of a sensational start to free agency, giving the longtime No. 2 team in New York top billing in the Big Apple. (AP Photo/File)