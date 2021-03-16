A well-developed low pressure center will be moving through our area Thursday bringing us rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. That same system creates a threat for severe weather near us, so let's talk about what you should expect. We will start in the upper levels of the atmosphere and work our way back down to the ground.
In the image above you're looking at the jet stream. This is the level with large-scale flow patterns, and we see a deep trough with a negatively tilted axis. That negative tilt tells us this is a mature low pressure center that is getting closed off. Wind is going to be a big part of what drives this system, so we will just note that in the upper levels the wind is moving in from the south in this time frame. As this whole system moves through the wind actually shifts from southwest to southeast.
This next image is the mid-levels of the atmosphere where we look for weather factors. Here we are studying vorticity - the bright colors are positive vorticity and the cooler colors are negative vorticity. We want to focus on where all of these elements are moving to, not just where they are now. There's a large area of positive vorticity moving along the trough, so it will move into an area of currently negative vorticity. That positive vorticity advection creates a bit of spin in the atmosphere.
In the lower levels of the atmosphere, in this time frame, the wind is moving in from the south-southwest. This is where we can start to zero in on where the threat of severe weather is highest. You can see the closed low very clearly in the image above and that it's creating stronger wind south of here.
The convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center echoes that. There's an elevated threat of severe weather through Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday. Our area is not included in an elevated SPC risk on Wednesday, but we are in an elevated risk area on Thursday.
The images above and below are the same convective outlook for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center - the top is zoomed out and the bottom is zoomed in to our area. Our communities east of I-65 (generally) were included in the Slight Risk.
Part of this is likely a result of the timing of CAPE climbing. CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy and shows us how much energy the storms would have to work with. As the sun comes up Thursday, the CAPE climbs a bit (those numbers are below) because there's a little more heat in the environment. CAPE is low in our area Wednesday evening, but let's talk next about what threats will be possible and when.
First as we look at the surface through roughly the same time periods as we looked at above, we see the wind moving in from the west. That means the wind is turning as you look higher up in the atmosphere, starting from the west at the surface and turning to come out of the south in the upper levels. That gives us a bit of wind shear to consider. As the warm front lifts through our area and again as the low pressure center passes, the surface wind shifts in both speed and direction. That gives us lots of different wind shear to consider, a critical ingredient for tornadoes. It also tells us strong wind gusts will be a concern for our area if storms are allowed to strengthen.
We won't see tons of sunshine Wednesday; plenty of clouds are present on Advancetrak through the day. More sunshine would mean even more heat (the high temperature will already climb into the upper 60s - at least - even without tons of sunshine) which would fuel stronger storms even more.
Our storm chance starts Wednesday afternoon. As the warm front lifts through our area Wednesday evening and early Thursday, that disturbance will help kick off those storms. Heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are the most likely threat. Thunder and lightning are also likely.
Rain and storms will continue into Thursday morning and even farther into the day. The center of low pressure and the cold front attached to it will move through our area Thursday, so the action won't be over right away.
By the time storms have a chance to flair up again Thursday evening, we will have had rain falling for nearly 24 hours off and on in our area. It will be difficult to build up enough energy at that point to get stronger storms in our area. Join Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca tonight to see the updated SPC outlooks and the latest data on timing and storm potential.