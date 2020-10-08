LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From construction crews to detours, parts of East Broadway are tough to navigate, these days.
Right now, a one mile stretch of the busy road includes detour signs, lane closures and a lot less traffic.
"A ghost town," said Allison Willen, Classie Car Wash. "It's been sad, no one has been around."
Willen's family owns Classie Car Wash at 510 East Broadway. She said, on most sunny days, business is good.
"A regular day, we would not be able to stand here," explained Willen.
But instead of a regular day, Willen says it's been more like a triple threat.
"The pandemic and then the protesting and politics starting, and now the construction on all ends," said Willen.
Right now, crews are working on three sections of East Broadway.
"It's about a mile, the part that needs the comprehensive repair," said Sheryl Lauder, MSD Spokesperson.
Lauder said the construction started after recent inspection.
She said, "It was an inspection of the pipe that runs under the middle lanes of Broadway from roughly 2nd Street down to Campbell."
Lauder understands it's an inconvenience but says it's also needed and explains how you can help.
"And if you can, please avoid the area, if you don't work right in this area, please avoid it," said Lauder.
Meanwhile, just east of Floyd, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is replacing a 100-year old bridge.
"Folks are getting a little irritated with not being able to get anywhere from that section," said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council District 4.
The project started in May and was scheduled to be finished in 90 days. Councilwoman Sextion Smith got an update on the bridge work after hearing from constituents.
"I was told that the delay is due to complicated and integrated utilities," said Sexton Smith.
The bridge project should be finished before the end of the year, according to Sexton Smith.
And that's good news for East Broadway businesses.
Willen said, "That will be nice because a lot of our traffic comes from people leaving downtown, going home or people coming from the Highlands, coming this way."
