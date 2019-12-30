SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 20 horses were found shot to death in eastern Kentucky earlier this month, but some in the herd survived, and are now being cared for by the Kentucky Humane Society.
Investigators are still looking for whoever is responsible, while others are focusing on keeping the remaining horses safe.
Two horses -- a mare and her colt -- were rescued and brought to Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.
The horses arrived late Friday night, and are in the custody of the Kentucky Humane Society's Equine CARE. The mare is already pregnant again, and with her colt still nursing, she's very skinny.
"When they first came in, the mare, the mom horse, was nervous and anxious and really just didn't want to be around people but she's calmed down very well in the last couple of days," said Lori Redmon, president and CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society.
The goal is to nurse the colt and mare back to health and get them comfortable with people, as well as help this mare have a safe delivery.
"Right now the plan is to stabilize the mom, we want her to be able to carry her baby to term and right now we're not certain if she's healthy enough to do that, said Redmon.
The agency hopes to eventually get these horses adopted.
Right now, neither horse has a name, so officials are asking the public for suggestions. They're looking for names that resemble being a survivor.
Kentucky Humane Society officials say there are no visible signs of injuries or gunshot wounds to these two horses. There are also three others that rescuers are trying to get to in eastern Kentucky to bring to Simpsonville.
"They were going to do today to try and do another rescue attempt but with all the rain we've had it's made the access point impassable," said Redmon. She said ATVs are used to get to where these horses live.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the shootings to come forward.
"I just can't even understand it," added Redmon.
"It wasn't a random act," she said. "It was such a remote site that someone had to go with the intent to harm these horses. They had to have an all-terrain-vehicle, they had to have guns, they had to hunt them down and shoot them and to not stop at a couple but to hunt them down and keep pursuing until 20 were dead. It is just incomprehensible to me why somebody would do that."
The reward for finding whoever is responsible for shooting those horses is now up to $20,000. If you have any information, contact the Floyd County Sheriff at 606-886-6711.
