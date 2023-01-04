LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb revealed his 5.5 billion dollar budget plan Wednesday.
Holcomb wants better access to mental health services. That includes improving the state's 988 Crisis and Suicide Lifeline Services. He also wants to invest in being better prepared for an emergency, through EMS training and having a stockpile of supplies.
When it comes to K-12 education, Holcomb said he wants to increase tuition support, and get teachers paid better. He also wants to fully fund text books for more than a million Indiana students.
The governor wants to invest in adult education for the workforce. He believes the number of working adults, without a high school diploma or training, is far too high.
Public safety is also in the budget plans. Holcomb wants to make schools safer, and get state troopers a better starting salary of $70,000 a year.
Holcomb believes each change will give Hoosiers a better tomorrow.
"What makes this state great is that we're never content with where we are," said Holcomb. "We're constantly trying to think, how do we become more attractive? And how do we do the work to figure out not just what's possible, but how do we meet the needs? I just believe that over the course of the next four months this is a bold agenda that hits on topics that again are needed."
Indiana Democrats said Holcomb's agenda failed to go far enough. They believe minimum wage, sufficient childcare in all counties, and healthcare costs must be addressed.
The governor will submit his budget on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.