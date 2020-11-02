LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --
We are just hours away from Election Day!
s -- how to stay safe while voting during a pandemic.
The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is one of four early polling places in Metro Louisville.
On Tuesday, there will be 20 locations, which should help with social distancing.
But there are also some things you can do before leaving your home to minimize your time at the polls.
It was a busy day at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
Faith Conley[10:52:35]:"This is important that we do come out."
There were a lot of people like Faith Conley...who vote in every election.
nats[10:58:28]:"Thank all my brothers and sisters for coming out to vote."
But there were also a lot of first timers.
Donald Gray[10:54:21]:"I cast my vote for the first time in my life...47-years old."
Some of the first time voters say...despite extra steps in place because of the pandemic, the process was easy.
Kierra Bibb[10:50:20]:"I feel like, if we have a voice, we need to use it."
Donald Gray[10:55:50]:"It was more than worth it, it wasn't tough at all."
First time voters were even cheered.
Donald Gray[10:56:54]:"It surprised me, I didn't think they would know...just by scanning my ID that I hadn't voted before."
Stephan Johnson[11:00:50]:"If you still have questions or concerns about going to the polls on election day, the CDC offers these guidelines. Plan to go during off-peak hours, fill out one of these sample ballots at home...so you'll know what to expect and wear a mask."
Nore Ghibaudy[10:41:56]:"A lot of people will actually carry that sample ballot in...they'll have it marked and then they'll just transfere it on to the real ballot."
Nore Ghibaudy is with the board of elections and says be sure to bring a picture ID but don't worry about a ink pens or disinfecting the voting booth.
Nore[10:42:28]:"There's people scheduled to do that all day long. After a voter leaves, they'll clean and sanitize it and it's the same with the scanning machines."
We won't know the results until Tuesday evening--at the earliest, but DJ Always was there to set tone.
DJ Always[11:01:50]:"To kind of excite the voters as they're going in, get the morale up, and to create an environment where people will want to share the joy that they're experiencing from casting their votes."
DJ Always[11:02:17]:"Even in a time now when people are so uncertain about the results of the election, we can rely on music to give us a sense of calm and of belonging."
Meanwhile, a record number of people have already cast ballots in Kentucky...
Kierra Bibb[10:50:33]:"It was quick and easy."
Faith Conley[10:51:39]:"I made sure she came, so, I brought her."
Faith Conley[10:52:49]:"Pandemic has been somewhat of a dilemma for a lot of people but there's been a lot of good things to come out of the pandemic and I think this is one of them...I hope this continues."
Faith Conley[10:53:12]:"These extra days and Saturday, that's been wonderful, thhat's a God sent."
Donald Gray[10:56:06]:"Our community is in a state of an uproar right now, along with the rest of America."
Donald Gray[10:57:17]:"I feel like I made a contribution."
From COVID 19 testing lines to voting lines.
his is what politicking during a pandemic looks like
