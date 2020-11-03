LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Louisville Metro Council running for re-election were winning their races Tuesday night, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
Unofficial results posted online showed that Council President David James, Barbara Shanklin and Cindi Fowler were leading their challengers as of 11 p.m. All are Democrats.
Republicans Scott Reed and Marilyn Parker also were ahead against their opponents.
It wasn't clear how much of the vote had been counted. A clerk's office spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarification.
Half of the council's 26 seats were on the ballot this year, with five in competitive races. Eight candidates had no opposition.
