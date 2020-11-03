LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Kolb, vice chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Education, has bested local musician Jody Hurt to earn a second term representing District 2.
Kolb, an associate professor of anthropology at Spalding University, earned 30,082 votes in Tuesday’s contest, easily outpacing opponent Jody Hurt's 15,607 votes, according to preliminary results posted on the Jefferson County Clerk's website.
Kolb was the only school board candidate who reported any spending to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. He spent nearly $25,000 toward his reelection as of 15 days before Tuesday’s election, KREF records show.
He also benefited from nearly $198,000 spent in support of his campaign by Better Schools Kentucky, the political action committee of the Jefferson County Teachers Association that endorsed him.
Since joining the board, Kolb has backed numerous changes within Jefferson County Public Schools like introducing restorative practices within schools and eliminating contracts with local law enforcement agencies for school resource officers.
He also led the district’s Revenue Advisory Task Force and was among five board members who voted for a 7-cent property tax rate increase, which is expected to generate $54 million. The board has since earmarked those funds to help build new schools, increase instructional time for students, provide more resources for high-need schools and support racial equity initiatives within JCPS.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards rejected the recall petition challenging the tax increase, ruling that it did not get enough valid signatures for ballot placement. The petition committee has indicated its plans to appeal.
