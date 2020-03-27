ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Public parks are still open in Elizabethtown, but city leaders are implementing some restrictions to protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.
Amy Inman, the public relations director for the city of Elizabethtown, said the city wants to keep the parks open for people to enjoy, but they have to close any place that a group of people can gather in order to protect the health and safety of the entire community.
“Everyone needs a breather and they need to take some time to themselves, a good little mental health break,” said Inman. “We have room for everyone, but we have to maintain that social distancing.”
The following areas are listed as closed, according to the city’s Facebook page:
• Dog parks
• Tennis courts
• Softball fields
• Frisbee golf
• Pavilions
• Par 3 golf course
• Basketball courts at Pritchard & University Dr.
• Baseball fields
• E-Town sports park fields
But not everyone is listening. So the Elizabethtown Police Department is adding patrols to each park.
“Our EPD will be patrolling our parks now, just as a friendly reminder that you have got to stay separated. But at this point, if you’re not following the recommendations that have been laid out, then they’re going to ask you and your party or group of people to leave the park for everyone’s safety,” said Inman.
EPD Ofc. John Thomas said officers do not want to take an enforcement approach, they hope that people will voluntarily follow the new rules.
“We want people to have outdoor options, but our first commitment is to people’s safety. People need to help limit the spread by keeping a safe distance,” Thomas said.
According to Thomas, if someone does not comply with the new park guidelines, officers can charge people with criminal trespassing or violation of an executive order. But he hopes it does not get to that point.
Inman said this is uncharted territory and everyone needs to work together for the sake of others.
“Don’t be that person or that group who thinks you’re the exception to the rule. There are not exceptions right now. So we all have to work together to make sure it’s safe for everyone. And we don’t want a small group of people to ruin it for the majority,” said Inman.
