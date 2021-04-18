LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rescue crews rushed to Greenwood Boat Dock after a barge hit a boat Saturday night.
An officer on the scene says at least five people were pulled from the water, and multiple people were taken to the hospital.
A witness says his friends were watching the fireworks on the boat when it happened.
Two LMPD River Patrol boats were still on the water Sunday morning searching for possible missing people.
Police and fire officials have not shared any additional information.
A large group of people gathered at the dock to watch the rescue mission.
This story will be updated as WDRB gathers more information.
