LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Education said its realigning its special education licensing for teachers after it was revealed the state has been violating federal law for four years.
Indiana DOE said it has been using emergency permits for special education teachers since the 1960s to help alleviate the staffing shortage. But four years ago, the federal law that governs special education licensing was amended to say emergency permits would not be permitted in special education.
The emergency permits would allow someone with a Bachelor's degree in something other than teaching special education to get a permit to start teaching while the person took courses to achieving special education licensing.
At the end of 2021-2022, emergency permits will no longer be granted in Indiana.
Angela McKinney with Indiana IEP Resource Center said the change to remove emergency permits isn't as drastic as it might have originally sounded.
"I think the big fear among different districts was if they take away the emergency permits, suddenly we're going to be left with no one," she said. "And I really don't think that's the case."
McKinney believes that the new version proposed by the DOE is similar to how emergency permits were conducted, but, for example, could add a timeline of three years to complete the course. And that's smething Tammy Hurm with the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education said will create a new regulatory system for those moving into special education.
"I think it's more of an alignment for accountability across the state for those people who are in need of emergency permits," she said.
Indiana DOE said this is not finalized and it's open to comments on how to move forward with the new "special permit" alternative.
Hurm said she wants to see more support from DOE to help with costs for alternative courses. Todd Whitney, an assistant professor of special education at the University of Louisville, said he agreed.
"I believe the state of Indiana will need to promote these alternative certification programs, and with promoting it, they're going to have to provide incentives," he said.
Indiana DOE said it is looking at grant opportunities to help with costs.
Overall, Whitney, Hurm and McKinney said the impact is likely going to result in quality trained special education teachers, but they have to get over the learning curve of the change.
Indiana DOE has also listed FAQs on its website.
