LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ecotech is one of dozens of local businesses making Kentuckiana more “Autism friendly.”
Ecotech is a waste management company whose employees can give a dollar a week from their paycheck to benefit non-profits that support Autism awareness.
“A dollar isn't too much to ask for, and it was not mandatory, but something they wanted to do,” Ecotech Operations Manager, Bobby Lee said.
On Monday morning, the company gave a 5-thousand dollar check to Families for Effective Autism Treatment, or FEAT.
That money will help train businesses through the Autism Friendly Business Initiative, which teaches employees awareness, acceptance and appreciation.
“This simple online training program is to help businesses understand what it is to create a more compassionate environment, a more compassionate customer service so everyone can feel accepted,” FEAT program manager, Melanie West said.
“It shows them examples of what to do, what not to do when an individual on the spectrum comes to your place of business. To make sure you have all the right tools to be successful.”
Heine Brothers, Slugger Field and Republic Bank are just a few of the dozens of local businesses that have completed training.
“It is a great community where you feel accepted, appreciated,” West said.
Lee’s son was diagnosed with Autism in 2018.
“There are a lot of people who are affected by this,” Lee said. “Let’s help them out as much as we can.”
Click here for a link to FEAT’s Autism Friendly Business initiative.
Copyright 2020. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.