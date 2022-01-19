LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year old Louisville boy recently hit by a stray bullet earlier this month was from the hospital.
Mohammad Azimi was at a neighborhood playground when he was hit by the bullet. Ironically, his family had moved to the United States several years ago to avoid violence like that.
"One of my friends knocked on the door. He said, 'Come outside. Your son's shot,'" said Mohammad Nasir, the boy's father. "He said about 10 to 15 other kids were playing with him."
Mohammad was playing with friends at the park on Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood.
"He went to the lady sayin, 'My belly hurt,'" Nasir said. "The lady checked his belly, she sees a bullet hole, and she brought him to me."
He was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, where doctors removed the bullet from his chest.
"I was thinking, 'I'm losing him,' Nasir said. "But thank God he's good."
A few days after the surgery, Mohammad was able to get out of the hospital bed and walk.
Louisville Metro Police investigators believe the child was hit by a stray bullet from a shootout between several people at a nearby intersection. Dewann Billups, 22, is one of three suspects in custody and charged in the case.
Nasir said his family left Afghanistan several years ago to avoid this kind of violence.
"Every day was shooting going on, fighting going on," he said. "I worked with American forces there for six, seven years. We decided to leave the country because we have a child and want to raise them in a safe place with good schools for the future."
Mohammad is out of the hospital but still has physical and mental scars.
"Sometimes, he's a little bit jerky in the night," Nasir said.
Nasir said his son is not ready to return to school in-person, but he is feeling a lot better and anxious to get back to the virtual classroom.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.