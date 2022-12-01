Before he talked about his team's 80-61 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night, Kentucky coach John Calipari did some work for the Knights' program from his considerable national pulpit.
Calipari said that the NCAA has no excuse for not immediately changing its rules to allow Bellarmine, which is in the third year of a four-year NCAA Division I transition process, to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament should it again qualify by winning the ASUN Tournament.
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has lobbied hard on his players' behalf, and says he won't stop.
"I can't ask them to never give up on the court if I give up off the court," Davenport said.
Calipari is sympathetic to the program's plight.
"Here's what I would say," Calipari said. "And I've said this many, many times. If you do things for the kids, you're never wrong. If you're doing stuff based on 'Well, that's the rule.' Well, we had a rule that they changed because a player went on TV and said, 'I'm starving and I don't I don't have money to buy a hamburger.' And all of a sudden all the rules changed within a week. They all changed. I understand well, there's a rule that Bellarmine has got to wait eight years, whatever it is. Change it. It's not right for the kids. It's not right for the kids. They should be able to be in that tournament. If they do what they did. They're well coached, they're great kids."
Good for Calipari. I don't expect his comments to change the status quo for Bellarmine, but they also can't hurt. His voice is influential in the college game.
