LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New York film director — non-fungible tokens, or, NFTs.
Alex Ramirez-Mallis is selling a year's worth of fart audio clips recorded while in quarantine.
He told a reporter, "If people are selling digital art, why not sell farts?" He says last March, he and his four friends began sharing recordings to a group chat on WhatsApp.
In total, the audio lasts nearly an hour. Ramirez-Mallis said when listening to the audio he can tell his friends apart.
The top bid for the file is nearly $200. Individual recordings are also being sold, for $85 a toot.
