LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fern Creek High School student is facing some tough choices, when it comes to higher education.
"I knew that I wanted to go to a liberal arts college," said TaeVon Gibbs, Fern Creek High School, senior. "It's exciting to have options."
Those options include the stress of navigating offers from a dozen colleges.
"But it's also scary to have to pick an option and what if I pick the wrong one," said Gibbs.
In the words of Jay Z, he may have 99 problems -- when it comes to picking a college -- but tuition ain't one.
"Over $1,500,000.00," Gibbs explained.
"It's a huge relief," said Shavonda Alexander.
TaeVon and his family spent Friday afternoon looking over some of the academic scholarship offers he's received. So far, it's up to $1,600,000.00.
Alexander said, "And that's only seven of the schools; he couldn't find all of the scholarships that were offered to him."
TaeVon is also on the boy's basketball team, and he is in Fern Creek's Ivy Plus Academy, which is a program that helps get high-achieving students into top rated colleges.
"You come in as a freshman and you take rigorous courses from the day you step on campus," explained TaeVon.
Right now, he's still undecided but an offer from Hanover College is at the top of his list.
In a recent surprise zoom call, TaeVon was offered the prestigious Benjamin Templeton Scholarship, which is named in honor of Hanover's first black student.
TaeVon said, "It means a lot to be selected for that scholarship, it really does."
TaeVon's parents say he not only excels in the classroom, but he is also a role model away from school.
"When I tell you, the youngest brothers, friends, cousins, basketball players, any kid that crosses his path, they look up to him," said Alexander.
Meanwhile, TaeVon shared his top two choices with us. "I am choosing between Wofford College and Hanover College," said TaeVon.
