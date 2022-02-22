LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local high school celebrates another state championship in wrestling.
It is a pin-fall that also made history.
From a distance, it may have looked like just another high school wrestling tournament, but Monday, the gymnasium at Harrison County Middle School was loaded with female grapplers.
Whether it was the ups and downs of COVID-19 or wrestling boys, they had all fought their way to the championship matches.
”I was a little bit nervous because I had actually watched her match before against the girl and she was throwing a lot of things I'm not great at getting out of," said Gabby Wilson, two-time state wrestling champion.
Wilson is a Sophomore at Fern Creek and has a babyface and soft demeanor, but on the mat, she's tenacious.
"At the end of the day, I had it in the bag," said Gabby. "I just needed to go out there and do it."
On Monday, Gabby won her second state wrestling championship.
"I was like, I just did that again," said Gabby. "Like, all of the emotions that came last year were right back in me."
"I cringe every time I watch my videos," said Dr. Jai Wilson, Assistant Principal, Fern Creek High School. "I tell people it's literally an out-of-body experience."
Dr. Wilson is not only an assistant principal at Fern Creek, but she is also Gabby's mother and very vocal during the matches.
"I don't think she hears a word of it. It's all for me," said Dr. Wilson.
"I'm just gonna be honest, I can't hear anything when I'm wrestling," said Gabby. "I can only hear my thoughts when I'm wrestling."
"I just kept telling Gabby what 'Hey, you're Gabby Lee,' " said Coach Kohl Dodd, Head Wrestling Coach, Fern Creek High School.
Coach Dodd is one of the voices Gabby does hear.
"I was fully confident-- like I told my assistant -- she's going to pin her in 30 seconds and she ended up pinning her in 40," said Coach Dodd.
Gabby's twin brother is also a star wrestler and her father is a former coach. That's why, from time to time, the living room floor is the practice mat, but she appreciates Coach Dodd because before helping Gabby and her teammates, he helped hang one of the championship banners that line the walls at Fern Creek.
"I won a state title in 2015," said Coach Dodd. "And I knew coaching was impacting lives, right? It was the thing I wanted to do."
And for the last two years, the coach and history teacher has been impacting lives in the classroom and on the wrestling mat. The coach credits Gabby for attracting other females to the sport.
"Last year she was the only girl on the wrestling team," said Coach Dobb. "This year, she has kind of been a leading star for us, right? Like the one that has gotten girls to come out and participate. So it's huge because girls’ wrestling is growing. It's like one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation and Gabby's a part of that."
Dr. Wilson stressed that some of Gabby's new teammates are also part of that growth.
"Yeah, we had five go to state. And all of them did a great job," said Dr. Wilson. "Lexi Garcia, one of our seniors, first-year wrestler came in fourth of 14, that's huge. So I hope that they continue to grow and next year, we're hoping we have ten."
The boys will try to bring home another state championship banner this coming weekend and Gabby says she will be there to cheer them on, just like they were there for her on Monday.
