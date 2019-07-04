Scattered showers and storms are already fading away! Storms today have favored Kentucky. Notice how after 5 pm, storms started to die off.

To be clear, the rain chance is not zero over the next couple hours, but the coverage looks very isolated 10-20% at best. This means you do have a much better shot to stay dry. After sunset, the rain chance drops off. The sun sets tonight at 9:10 pm.

Therefore, I think our firework forecast looks pretty solid! Showers will be ending, but it will still be warm and muggy with dew points into the lower 70s and upper 60s still!

And because it has been so warm and wet lately...the Skeeter Meter is a 5/5! Don't forget the bug spray tonight or wear long layers to protect yourself from the bugs! Remember that some mosquitoes in our area have recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus. I will have updates about the weekend rain chance (because there is always a weekend storm chance) on WDRB News this evening. If you are not watching fireworks, I hope you join us at 10 and 11 pm!