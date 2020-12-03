LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across the country, first responders answer calls for help, despite unknown risks and dangers.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics often put our health and safety above their own.
"I've been in EMS for 19 years, been a paramedic for almost 12," said Lt. Paramedic Abby Bailey, Buechel Fire - EMS. "This is just what we do."
In nearly 20-years as a first responder, Lt. Bailey has made thousands of runs and faced a lot of potential threats and dangers.
"The biggest thing is always team safety. It's always the thing that we teach new people, it's what we teach in our classes," explained Lt. Bailey.
She said, COVID-19 has taken the 'team safety' motto to a new level. "I think before, we were more aware of that on certain situations, on certain runs and now we are thinking about that in a different way, you know, on every run."
The threat of COVID-19 means police, fire and paramedics now approach every scene with even more caution.
Lt. Bailey explained, "As I am walking in, do I hear coughing, so I know that somebody inside is sick, you know. We're not walking straight up to people to do the assessment, hands on, like we've always done in the past. Now, there's an assessment done at a distance, you know, to kind of get that feel of 'where do we go from here' to get started."
Lt. Bailey says she wears an N-95 mask, eye protection and disposable gowns. That's because, unlike most of us, first responders can't always avoid contact with people who test positive for COVID-19.
"We have to stay safe or else, there's nobody here to help take care of everyone else," said Lt. Bailey.
This week, Kentuckiana got a painful reminder of the threat first responders face when it comes to COVID-19.
Wednesday, beloved Charlestown Police Sgt. Tajuan "T.J." Johnson died in the line of duty, three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I had known that Sgt. Johnson had been sick for some time," said Eric Johnson, Supporting Heroes, Executive Director.
Supporting Heroes provides immediate financial and emotional support to the families of first responders, who have died in the line of duty. The organization's mission statement says: "Our mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of public safety heroes who give their lives in the line of duty - by caring for the loved ones they leave behind."
Johnson said an alarming number of people in public safety have died from COVID-19. "There are over a hundred police officers, nationwide. Firefighters and EMS workers combined are over 100. Many first responders are living separate from their families right now because of concerns about exposure."
Johnson said, despite the risks and concerns, first responders continue to protect and serve. He said, "That's what first responders do, they go into harm’s way for other people. They know the risks to themselves and they go anyway."
Johnson said, there's always been risks, but COVID-19 presents a very different and deadly threat. "Now, they're also dealing with an invisible killer. They don't know where COVID is, but they still do their jobs."
And that's why Johnson said, they should be considered heroes.
"It's also important to recognize that not only are they worried about getting it themselves, but they're also worried about taking it home to their families," said Johnson.
"This wasn't just something that could happen to me. This was, 'I could take this home to my babies' or 'I could take it home to my mom,' " explained Lt. Bailey.
Buechel firefighters and paramedics also change clothes before and after their shifts, at the fire department. The goal is to add another layer of protection before going home to their families.
Meanwhile, despite the extra risks, Lt. Bailey said she will continue answering the call and serving her community.
