LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that a class action lawsuit accusing Metro Corrections of keeping several inmates long past their court-ordered release dates can move forward.
Attorney James Ballinger filed the lawsuit in federal court in 2017 on behalf of the former inmates. It accuses Metro Corrections of keeping the inmates for several hours, days and even weeks passed their release dates.
"We knew that this problem had been going on for years and years and impacted thousands of people," Ballinger said. "We found hundreds, if not thousands of people that were over-detained."
According to the 50-page order from a federal judge, former Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton expressed concern about "late releases” dating back to 2012 and 2013. According to the court document, Bolton said, "We need to do what we need to do to prevent this from happening."
In an interview with WDRB News, just before his retirement, Bolton blamed the late releases on courts.
"The number of mistakes coming out of the courts and off the bench by one or two judges — in particular — is alarming," he said.
The lawsuit names Bolton, Arnetta Al-Amin, coordinator of LMDC's records department, and former Deputy Dwayne Clark, who is now the director.
"He blames it on everyone except for the jail," Ballinger said of Bolton.
According to the lawsuit, in January 2017, Jefferson County District Court Judge Stephanie Burke ordered Bolton, Clark and Al-Amin to appear before the court to show cause why LMDC should not be held in contempt for its "repeated and patterned failure to comply" with her orders.
Ballinger said he has looked at several thousand inmate release dates. During one time-period, the lawsuit claims, "Of the 43 inmates LMDC identified, 39 (or 92%) of them were not timely released seemingly because of errors originating in LMDC's records department."
Bolton was the director of LMDC from 2008 until summer of 2019. He was deposed in April 2019. During his deposition in April 2019, "Bolton testified that he has known since at least 2014 about issues with LMDC's non-automated system for processing releases."
During another time-period, the lawsuit alleges, "A review of just four months of LMDC records showed that out of 8,437 releases during those periods: 27 took more than a day after receipt of the court order, with many being several days or even weeks, 342 took between 10 and 24 hours and 3066 took between 4 and 10 hours."
According to the lawsuit, the city filed a motion to dismiss and "argued the plaintiffs' data is unreliable." The lawsuit said, "Defendants first argue that Plaintiffs have failed to show commonality because proposed class definition is overly broad."
Ballinger said he has looked at more than 8,000 inmate cases and so have auditors, which is why a federal judge ruled the case can move forward as a class action lawsuit.
"After this lawsuit was filed and a couple of audits were done, they found that a very small percentage was with the court side of things," Ballinger said.
But he admits he still must prove the case. Metro Council paid for one of the audits of the jail.
"It is obvious the city is at fault here," Metro Council President David James said. "We over-detained thousands of people at Metro Corrections."
The city can appeal, settle or fight the case in court, but James said it could have been avoided.
"It could cost the city millions of dollars, and it's something that could have been and should have been avoided by action being taken by the administration early on when the Metro Council and myself brought this forward as a major problem," he said.
Ballinger said they will be looking at cases dating back to 2016 and will be in touch with anyone who should be included in the lawsuit.
"No. 1, we want the system to changed so this quits happening over there," he said. "And No. 2, there's going to have to be compensation for all these individuals who have been over-detained. I mean, you can't get back a day of your life."
A spokesperson the city referred requests for comment to the county attorney's office for comments, but we have not be able to reach anyone from that office.
