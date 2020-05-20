LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A white, conservative, former pastor hopes to help raise awareness about social justice issues across the country and here in Metro Louisville.
"I still consider myself a conservative, although, I definitely am an independent," said Richard Demsick, Vero Beach, Florida. "I removed my registration from the republican party, earlier this year."
Demsick
Stephan Johnson[]:"Richard Demsick went for a run in honor of Ahmad Arbery, the Georgia man who was shot and killed in February while jogging.
But unlike Arbery, he's carrying a flatscreen tv...we'll let him explain why."
[01:00:00]:"I've got my hat on backwards."
In March, Richard Demsick joined people across the country who ran in honor of Ahmad Arbery...the 25-year old Georgia man...shot and killed by a father and son who told police he looked suspicious.
nat[01:00:06]:"I'm running with tv, someone is going to stop me now for sure."...'cause if not, what was the problem with Ahmad."
Demsick heard about case through a friend and wanted to do something.
Demsick[11:22:37]:"So, I decided to figure out a way to do that in a way that might shine some light as a white person on the privilege that I know that I have and live with."
So, the backwards hat and flatscreen tv have a purpose.
Demsick[11:22:58]:"To show that I could look as suspicious as possible and still, no one is going to stop me or call the police."
During the two mile run, Demsick got the answer he expected.
Demsick[11:26:58]:"No one called the police, and I knew they wouldn't."
Since then, this video of Demsick's run has been seen and shared several million times...and it has also raised his awareness and exposure to other high profile cases...including one in Metro Louisville.
[11:31:31]:"And hearing the stories that i didn't hear before like Breonna Taylor."
Breonna Taylor is the former EMT who was shot and killed after Metro Police executed a no knock search warrant at her apartment in March.
[nat nra]
Demsick's latest video is directed to the NRA about taylor's boyfriend...who has been charged with attempted murder after firing at undercover officers.
[11:31:55]:"If you guys believe in the right to defend ourselves and property, I'm surprised that you guys haven't made any statement in defense of Kenneth Walker."
Ricky Jones[11:39:52]:"Black people are always suspects and white people are always considered safe or saviors."
[41:31]:"What brother Demsick did was great."
Dr. Ricky Jones is a professor of Pan African Studies at the University of Louisville and doesn't expect Demsick to get a response from the NRA.
[41:33]:"But there is no historical evidence that we are going to have any substantial white brothers and sisters who are going to follow suite to really bring about true equality in the country."
Jones[11:40:52]:"If we study our history, we know that the NRA is always oppose to gun control...unless black people have the guns."
Stephan Johnson[]:"Demsick says he'll continue to speak out and lend his voice to bring awareness. Stephan Johnson, WDRB News."
