UPDATE: Elkhart Police say this Silver Alert has been canceled after 16-year-old Brionna Gean Grant has been found safe and unharmed. No further information will be released.
PREVIOUS STORY:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Brionna Gean Grant. She is described as a 16-year-old white female, who is 5'-6" tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say they don't have a description of her clothing, but that she, "may be wearing a multicolored face mask."
Grant is missing from Elkhart, Indiana, which is 154 miles north of Indianapolis. Police say she was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1 a.m.
According to a news release, she is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may need medical assistance.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
