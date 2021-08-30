LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Louisville woman who may be in danger.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 29-year-old Savanna Jewell was last seen on July 22, on Slevin Street, near North 28th Street, in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Jewell is described as a 29-year-old white woman with blonde hair, weighing 260 pounds and 5'-6" tall.
"She has a physical condition which requires medication and does not have it," police say, adding that her family, "fears for her safety."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
