LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four east Louisville fire departments believe they are "stronger together."
Effective Monday, Worthington, Harrods Creek and Eastwood Fire Departments officially joined Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS.
Thomas Bannon, who's home and office are covered by the newly merged east end fire departments, said he hopes the new beefed-up department never calls, but he said he loves how responsive they'll now be. He likes knowing the protection is there just in case.
"Seconds matter, and the faster they can get to the scene the better," Bannon said.
Chief Andy Longstreet, who will lead the new Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS, said most of the changes will be subtle.
"As the community here in northeast Jefferson County has grown, it was time for emergency services to grow with it," Longstreet said. "The first visible signs of this will be the names on the ambulance changed.
Longstreet said while there won't be a lot of changes, there will be some improvements when it comes to medical services.
"Some areas that didn't have ambulances before may have them now," he said. "Some areas that may not have had paramedics on the fire trucks may have those as well."
Longstreet said the merger makes Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS one of the largest the fire districts in the state. However, that progress comes with a small price.
"Going forward, we anticipate a 14.5 cent tax rate for the entire merged district for the upcoming year," Longstreet said.
Still, despite the possible increase, Bannon likes what he's getting in return.
"I like that they'll have more EMS units on the streets than we currently have," he said.
