LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of kids trained for track and field events Wednesday all while learning from 10 Olympians at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The event is free for Kentucky athletes and coaches, getting practice in events like high jump, pole vaulting and hurdles.
"I asked them, 'How are you enjoying this?'" said Sharrieffa Barksdale, a 1984 Olympian in the 400M hurdles. "And they was like cheering and screaming and love it and really getting a lot out of it."
The event continues Thursday. You did have to register, but organizers said if you're interested, come on down.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.