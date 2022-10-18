...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.
1 
 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.


2