The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory until 10 am this morning. While this includes only our southern counties anyone who saw even a small amount of rain, including the metro area, could have slick/icy conditions. This is in effect until 10 am, when fog will burn off and temps will increase.
*Timing- Now until mid morning
*Visibility of 1/4 mile or less at times
*Impacts ... Reduced visibility will make driving difficult or hazardous at times. Freezing fog can make elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses very slick.
*Precautions...A Freezing Fog Advisory means visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile frequenly. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.