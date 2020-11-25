LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many healthcare workers have seen the worst of the coronavirus.
If the battle lines have been drawn, they stand on the front-lines in the fight against the virus.
"It can certainly be tough at times," said Brandon Freiberger, RN, assistant nurse manager, Norton Audubon Hospital. "COVID can certainly feel like the enemy."
It's an enemy and it's deadly. COVID-19 can also require more than just medical attention.
"I give myself a pep talk everyday, before I walk in the door," said Freiberger.
We're told the virus has a 1% fatality rate, but during a global pandemic, 1% represents more than 260,000 American lives.
"We have seen people very sick with this since the beginning," said Freiberger.
"The semi-trucks of morgues, that was a real thing," said Erica Haywood, RN.
Closer to home, there are more than 5,400 deaths in Indiana and nearly 2,000 in Kentucky.
"Any death is sad and unfortunate, no matter the percentage," said Freiberger. "I've been on the front-line since day one."
And through months of ups and downs, he and his co-workers have held the line.
Brandon[15:36:43]:"It has been hard at times...but we have an amazing team and we'll get through this."
Erica Haywood[00:02:17]:"Just un-ideal situations."
Erica Haywood is an ICU nurse and recently spent three months treating COVID-19 patients in New York City.
Erica[00:02:28]:"A lot of critical patients...not enough critical care nurses."
Across the country, front-line workers are putting in 12-hour days.
Brandon[15:39:11]:"They're long days, but fotunately, when you're working these 12 hour days, you only need to work three days to be full-time."
Which provides much needed mental health days...to help cope with some of the painful goodbyes they've helped facilitate.
Brandon[15:39:52]:"If we do have a patient who passes in the ER, we'll allow a family member to say their last wishes and to say their goodbyes."
But after months of painful losses, stay at home orders and mask mandates, the vaccines are close.
Brandon[15:40:46]:"There is certainly a sense of hope here for not only our patients but our staff as well to know that a vaccine is around the corner."
Whether it's weeks or months, their mission and motivation are the same.
Erica[00:07:51]:"At the end of the day, it's all about the patients and their families."
Brandon[15:42:58]:"There are difficult times, but this is our passion and our calling, this is why we are here."
Brandon[15:41:05]:"We will be here for our community."
[15:38:46]:"We'll come in and we'll do this day in and day out...as long as we have to."
Brandon[15:39:03]:"We do work long hours...we typically work 12-hour shifts."
[15:40:04]:"It can be incredibly hard and difficult on everybody in the room, we see it everyday."
[15:41:08]:"We are committed to taking care of our community."
Brandon[15:34:44]:"We see it day in and day out, this is the emergency room...it's critical care nursing, we are doing lifesaving procedures everyday."
[15:41:37]:"Many people aren't showing signs and symptoms so to combat that, we're wearing goggles and appropriate ppe for every patient that we take care of."
[15:42:23]:"This virus is evolving."
[15:43:28]:"We need the community to band together just as we are inside this building."
Despite the deaths, most of her COVID-19 patients have eventually gone home, but that doesn't mean they're out of the woods.
The days of just another day at work...are gone for now.
Because they often don't know who is COVID positive, it's best to presume everyone who walks through those doors could be.
There are ventilators, skilled healthcare providers and attention to detail...but despite all of that, the coronavirus is still in charge.
Patients are scared, they're lonely and in a fight for their lives.
[15:36:21]:"We are seeing this everyday."
Erica[00:03:58]:"COVID-19 is very real and you don't know how it's going to take to your body."
Erica Haywood[00:04:31]:"The periods of difficulty breathing, it's not a comfortable feeling."
Erica[00:05:16]:"And it's not as scary to me as it was back in March and April."
Erica[00:05:46]:"We have face shields, we keep our masks on everyday
Erica[00:06:18]:"There's even the nurses who have experienced burnout because of what happened back in March."
[00:08:03]:"Texas, North Dakota and even some rural areas here in Geogia are getting hit pretty hard."
