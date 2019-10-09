LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances has a new way to train employees, but it’s not at GE Appliance Park. It’s in a classroom at Doss High School.
The company donated a fully operational assembly line for students in the Academies of Louisville manufacturing career pathway at Doss High School. It’s a replica of the one used to train employees during orientation at Appliance Park.
Students can use the assembly line to gain hands on experience and give them a head start in manufacturing careers.
The company employs high school students during the summer and part-time during the school year.
Ghadi Nshimiyimana was born in Rwanda and now attends Doss High School.
“I came here in August 2016,” Nshimiyimana said.
He’s using the Academies of Louisville Manufacturing career pathway to jump start his career as an engineer.
“This will be a really good opportunity to work with GE and then grow up, go to college…[I’ll] become a big engineer,” Nshimiyimana said. “They design new things to help people. Yes, I like to help people. That’s the only thing I want to do for my whole life.”
“The dream was to have a miniature GE Appliance line in our lab,” Doss High School Manufacturing and Engineering teacher, Greg Ash said.
“All in, including the assembly time and our employees’ efforts, was around half a million dollars,” GE Appliances COO, Melanie Cook said about the company’s investment.
Students will use the equipment to build confidence and a career in manufacturing, and in return, GE Appliances plans to have a pipeline of capable workers.
