GET READY For A 50 Degree Drop!
The rain ends and temperatures fall tonight. After reaching a record high of 70 in Louisville, numbers crash into the mid 20's by Friday morning. That's a 50 degree drop in less than 12 hours. As we get closer to midnight, a few flurries or mix showers may fly as the colder air rushes in...
The pavement temperatures are way to warm for anything to stick so don't worry about that. It wouldn't be heavy enough to cause any problems either. By 3 AM that chance for ends for us and continues for parts of eastern Kentucky.
The winds actually help out tonight by drying off the roads. If you've ever used a big fan to dry carpet, then you know what I'm talking about. That will prevent a flash freeze scenario, but keep in mind that any puddles could turn icy by 7 AM. Just don't leave home without your winter jacket!
Wind chills could even make it as low as the single digits in southern Indiana. Despite all of the sun, high temperatures only climb to the freezing mark. Breezy conditions make it feel like the teens and 20's most of the day. Marc and I will be on WDRB News updating the risk for river flooding and discussing the potential for a rain/snow mix over the weekend.