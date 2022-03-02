I had every intention of posting this in segments as a live blog while I was in Florida, but then all of a sudden a satellite was on its way to space. I met so many wonderful people, talked to talented scientists, shot lots of photos and video, slept, and did it all over again the next day. So here we are the day after the launch with my recap of the last three days:
I first watched the rocket and satellite (all together) roll from the building where it was all assembled to the launch pad Monday morning. This is the time-lapse I captured and a few of the photos I shot during the (roughly) one hour we watched the roll. It was me and about 15 photographers, most of whom had done this before. I learned a lot just by listening to them talk to each other!
The GOES-T weather satellite was mounted on an Atlas V rocket supplied by United Launch Alliance. Side note: my cousin is a program manager at ULA. Small world, right?! The assembly stayed on the launch pad Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon going through its final checks.
After the roll I headed back to the press site, got some photo editing done, a quick live video (above), and met Irene and Daniel from L3Harris. Looking back on these few days, this was one of the highlights of my trip! I was at L3Harris almost five years ago (just called “Harris” back then) interviewing scientists about a special instrument going up on the GOES-16 satellite which is the current GOES East satellite watching over the weather in our half of the country. That instrument is the Advanced Baseline Imager, or ABI, and I got to talk to the guy in charge about it.
Daniel Gall is the ABI Chief Systems Engineer at L3Harris, so here’s how he explains why this ABI is such a big deal. In fact he said such great things in our interview, I’m just going to use his quotes to explain all of this! “The ABI we call it a multi-channel imager. Effectively it’s looking at the earth in 16 different colors or what we call spectral bands. So it looks from visible blue out to thermal infrared wavelengths. And what that allows scientists to do is look at different features and different levels in the atmosphere to really track where weather is going and predict what’s going to happen next (…) There’s three times the spectral coverage or colors on ABI. There’s four times the spatial resolution meaning you can really zoom in on those fine detailed features. And it’s five times faster coverage than previous imagers.” It takes 10 minutes to get a full disk while also looking at a region and a storm sector with new data coming in every 30 seconds. I (Hannah) think of that like seeing the whole page while also reading the fine print which is especially important during severe weather outbreaks. “That rapid coverage has really been a game-changer especially when you talk about things like severe weather developing and storms that can spawn tornadoes. It can really help track some of the fine-detailed features in those clouds as they develop and help forecasters know where they’re going to go.” That full disk scan is 500 megapixels in resolution. “If you wanted to show that image in full resolution, it was take more than 60 4K TVs to show that full image. So the amount of detail and data coming down off the ABI is impressive (…) Another big benefit is an area you don’t necessarily relate to weather which is wildfires…The ABI has been used to track wildfires, both detecting them, sometimes before 911 calls come in on the ground and also tracking propagation over time.”
Daniel and his team didn’t just wake up one day and decide to invent the best imager that anyone had ever dreamed of; this has been in development for a while. “L3Harris has provided the imager on every GOES spacecraft back to the early 90s, and we have a history of more than 55 years providing more than 75 weather instruments to our customers.” The type of instrument on the GOES-T satellite has been in development since the early 2000s! “In addition to the ABI on GOES-T, L3Harris also provides the enterprise ground system, and that handles the command and control of the space craft as well as the downlink, processing and distribution of data from the six instruments on board to users. It’s a really impressive system! It handles, with all those instruments, about three and a half terabytes of weather data each and every day. It’s very important to get that data out to users. The ABI imagery is distributed in near-real-time with imagery typically delivered out to NOAA forecasters less than 30 seconds after it was collected on orbit."
Ok, ok you get it. The fancy camera on this satellite is a great big deal, but it’s an even bigger deal because it was made in the Hoosier state! “The ABI was designed, built, and tested at L3Harris facilities (in Fort Wayne, Indiana). After it was put through its paces at L3Harris, it was delivered to the space craft provider where it was integrated and again but through another round of rigorous testing. And now we’re out here at launch. After launch there will be a period of orbit-raising and then a period of several of weeks of what we call post-launch testing where we will turn on the instrument, put it through its paces, check calibration, and verify everything is working just as expected and ready to go.” NASA stated in a press release, “Lockheed Martin designs, builds, and tests these satellites, L3Harris Technologies provides the main instrument payload (ABI) along with the ground system, which includes the antenna system for data reception.”
When I asked Daniel was he is most proud of from this project he said, “(This launch) is really the culmination of hundreds of peoples work over more than a decade of designing, developing, and testing these instruments.” Then he shared this great story I had forgotten about: “Another example of how ABI has really been a benefit to users is back in 2017 when Hurricane Maria came through Puerto Rico, it actually destroyed the two weather radars on the island. So it left forecasters essentially blind to incoming weather. So they actually were able to bring ABI in as a stop-gun measure and park the storm sector imagery right over the island to provide continuous monitoring of the weather to make sure the first responders and the people trying to recover from that hurricane knew what weather was headed their way.” The fact that a satellite orbiting more than 22,000 miles above our heads could give such fine resolution to be able to alert those people to incoming weather is astounding when you consider radars are meant to scan miles or tens of miles from their position fixed to the ground. Here’s the full interview if you’re interested in watching it:
I sent everything back to the station and went back to the hotel to rest. It had been a long day on short sleep! The next morning I had a chance to talk to Dr. Joel McCorkel who is a NASA Scientist who has been working on the GOES projects. He explained his role by saying “I’m the project scientist for these geostationary weather satellites for NASA. I help connect the dots between the science requirements (the imaging requirements) and the engineering of the satellite sensor.”
When talking about the ABI on GOES-T he said, “There are so many components in a satellite sensor like this. It’s just a really advanced camera system.” This series of weather satellites, “provides some of the most advanced technology.” The imager on the satellite that we’ve been talking a lot about, the ABI, “provides 60 times the amount of information relative to its predecessor. That means higher frame rate, higher refresh rate for more smooth imagery, more spectral channels for more information” and even more!
When I asked him what he was most proud of from this satellite or what part of this is the biggest deal, he first mentioned the sensor, which I will remind you is made in the Hoosier state. “The high special resolution, we have 500 m sampling on the ground from 22,000 miles away. So that gives really high fidelity imagery of our weather system whether that be severe storms or hurricanes.” He also mentioned the Geostationary Lightning Mapper which is new to this series of satellites. “That detects all the lightning happening on our hemisphere. That’s a new type of measurement for the GOES-R series and that provides all type of safety information the public and for aviation.”
GOES-T is actually part of a set of four satellites (call the GOES-R series)0 all being produced and sent up around the same time. After launching one, scientists will observe how it’s working and use that feedback to make the next one even better. GOES-U will be the next satellite, and Dr. McCorkel told me “CCore” which is a compact coronagraph, will be a new addition to that satellite! “The new camera looks at what is leaving the sun” instead of looking at the sun to observe it. This will help us better understand and alert about ejections from the sun that may impact the Earth.
I spent the rest of the morning getting ready for the launch, including this live video:
And then it was launch time! I was a few miles from the launch pad and shooting content on three devices at once, but this is what I saw:
I will never cease to be amazed that we can put a camera into space, set it into orbit more than 22,000 miles above our heads, and yet it can see the thunderstorm that popped up over my neighbors house this afternoon. That kind of resolution is mind-blowing to me and it has revolutionized how we study weather and warn about the dangers it can pose. Weather technology has come so far in the last 40 years; the radar that we totally take for granted today didn’t even come about until the late 1980’s. Through that time period, the science was growing by leaps and bounds, making incredible strides. Now, though, the science grows on a smaller scale. We still can’t predict exactly where a tornado will touch down days or even hours in advance. We can, though, narrow it down to a much smaller region today than we could 10 years ago, and that is thanks in large part to the advancements made in satellite imagery.
Did seeing this launch teach me anything new about forecasting? No. But it did give me a whole new appreciation for how far our science has come and how strongly weather, and the technology with which we observe it, unites us. I leave this trip with a renewed passion for the science of weather (which has always been my favorite part) and hope and happiness about where our field is headed. If you have any unanswered questions at the end of this about my trip, what I saw, the satellite, etc. you can use the links at the top of this page to find me on social media and ask. It has been such fun to share this journey with you all!