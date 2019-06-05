Geralene Staebler

Geralene Staebler, 72, was last seen Wednesday leaving her home at 5409 Valley Park Drive. 

UPDATE: Ms. Staebler has been found safe, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services. This Golden Alert has been canceled. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 72-year-old woman. 

A Golden Alert was issued for Geralene Staebler at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday. According to a news release, Staebler was last seen leaving her home at 5409 Valley Park Drive on Wednesday. 

According to the release, Staebler is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. Police said she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and is in need of her medication. 

Police said Staebler was last seen wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt, blue sweat pants and white New Balance tennis shoes. 

The Golden Alert release said Staebler should be driving a dark blue 2014 Nissan Murano with a Kentucky Veteran tag 9986-FD. She is a frequent visitor of the Kroger's at Taylor Center, police said. 

Anyone with information on Staebler's whereabouts should call 911 or 502-574-LMPD (5673). 

