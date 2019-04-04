UPDATE: Mr. Coleman has been found safe.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Louisville man.
Robert Coleman was last seen near the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Blankenbaker Parkway. He's 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 103 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue jeans.
MetroSafe said Coleman was driving a white Ford Escape toward Shelbyville Road and Nottingham Place.
He has dementia and needs to use a walker. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.