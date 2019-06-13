UPDATE: Calhoun has been located.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for an 57-year-old Louisville man.
Herlon Calhoun was last seen near Red Fern Road and Brenda Drive near Newburg. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 155 pounds. LMPD said he was last seen wearing a blue tank top, olive green Army coat and blue hat.
Calhoun has dementia and needs weekly dialysis treatments. Police believe he may be trying to make it to 3511 Del Park Terrace in the Shawnee neighborhood.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
