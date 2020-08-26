JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A total of 27 staff members from Greater Clark County Schools are in quarantine.
That's according to an update the superintendent gave on COVID-19 numbers at the board meeting Tuesday night. Officials say 20 students and 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus. So far, 398 students have needed to quarantine.
On Monday, 41 staff members ended their quarantines and were able to return to school.
Last week, some schools came close to closing because of staffing issues.
"I'll be very honest, there were some schools that, you know, they were at their breaking point in terms of staffing," GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said. "If they would've had one or two more staff members quarantine, there were probably four or five schools where, if that would've happened, we may have had to shut down."
The district said it's monitoring the situation, adjusting plans when needed, and will close schools as necessary.
