During the late morning and early afternoon, winds really started to pick up! It will be gusty for the rest of the day. The wind advisory was expanded earlier this morning to include most of our viewing area and now is in effect until 8 am tomorrow morning. Prepare for wind gusts between 35-45 mph and some isolated 50 mph. This will make driving difficult, especially on east-west oriented roads.
The increase of winds is associated with a storm system out to our west. A warm front helped increase our temperatures into the 80s. Clouds are also increasing as well. The rest of today will stay dry. Rain holds off until late tonight.
Severe Threat: The better chance for severe weather is outside of our viewing area to the west. However, there is a marginal risk for severe weather for a few of our counties, west of I-65. That is a level 1 out of 5. There is a lot of wind energy with this system, in many layers of the atmosphere. There will be a small amount of instability in this area as well. Therefore, there could be a few stronger or severe wind gusts in the showers or storms.
Timing: As I mentioned, we will stay dry until late tonight/early tomorrow.
Showers and storms will be the most widespread when we are sleeping. There could be some pockets of heavy rain.
The morning commute could be a slow go tomorrow. Give yourself some extra time. It will still be gusty, too.
Showers and storms will slowly move out of the area by late morning/early afternoon tomorrow.
A few light showers/drizzle could linger into the afternoon, but most will stay dry.
Rainfall totals are not very high for this system. Expect around .25-.50''. However, this is not our only rain chance. There is another system moving through this weekend. To find out how this will affect your plans - be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening.