ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After many efforts by a group pushing for the passage of a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, Hardin County magistrates voted not to adopt it.
The final vote included six votes against the resolution and only two in favor.
"Some people think that this is not needed, but it's a sign to show what the county wants and the people in the county," said Rob Powers, the leader of Hardin County United.
Powers and the Hardin County United group have pushed for months to bring the resolution to a vote. That push included three revisions of the resolution.
While some counties have adopted resolutions to prohibit the enforcement of gun control laws, Powers said this revised resolution in Hardin County was only asking that the magistrates reconfirm their oath to uphold the Constitution.
In the previous fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Harry Barry didn't allow the resolution to come to a vote, citing that the county officials had already sworn to uphold the Constitution. Barry also mentioned in that meeting that the resolution holds no legal weight.
Powers said that Barry's voice is a reason it hasn't garnered more support.
"(Barry) is adamant that it's not necessary and it's not needed," he said. "He has a big voice, so a lot of people are looking at that."
While the resolution has once again come to a dead end, Powers said there's still work to be done.
"Maybe not today, but it's not over," he said.
