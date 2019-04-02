A Hardin County magistrate posted on Facebook about Muslims and has since issued an apology.
"Muslims need to assimilate into U.S. culture as they desire the benefits of citizenship," Fiscal Court Magistrate E.G. Thompson wrote last week.
The post, which linked a news story about Muslim Day being celebrated at the Indiana Statehouse, has since been deleted.
On Tuesday, Thompson's wife told WDRB he was in bed with a severely sprained ankle.
"Some people really misunderstood his post, and that's all he wants to say," she said.
While some residents think the Facebook post is just an opinion, others find it offensive.
"(Elected officials) should not be saying things like that, especially in a forum where people like us read it," said Elizabeth Gallagher. "They should know better."
"He really shouldn't put it publicly, but that's just his opinion," said Melvin Cook.
Thompson later replied to comments on the Hardin Local Facebook page, saying:
"I obviously missed the mark! I ask forgiveness for offense. I intended none," followed by several Bible verses.
"I just don't agree with those comments," said fellow Hardin County Magistrate Doug Goodman. "I don't think we should use those words in this time, in 2019, it's something from years and years ago. I don't think it has any place in the public now."
While others posted that Thompson has a right to share his personal opinion, others said the comments aren't appropriate.
"I'm not Muslim," said Gallagher, "but I don't want anybody sitting there bashing any kind of race. This is 2019. Enough."
A spokesperson for Hardin County Government says the comments do not represent the county nor fiscal court.