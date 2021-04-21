LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky businesses are required to enforce the statewide mask mandate, but a WDRB investigation found a lot of businesses have been given citations for violations.
Our investigation showed the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness has issued 111 citations to businesses this year. The businesses include restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, gas stations and more.
"My health is in a state that it would not be if I didn't exercise the way I did," said Bonnie Walker-Armstrong.
Walker-Armstrong is a retired attorney, but says the older she gets, the more passionate she is about staying in shape.
She said, "I'm actually more active at 68, getting ready to be 69, than I was at 35, but I am also 80 pounds lighter."
Which is why she spends a lot of time at the Louisville Athletic Club on Westport Road.
"I have been going to LAC since 2006, at least 5 or 6 times a week," said Walker-Armstrong.
Despite Kentucky's statewide mask mandate, Walker-Armstrong said not everyone inside the gym is following the rules.
"I have talked with management...'cause I love the management. I'm like a second mother to some of the management," said Walker-Armstrong.
"We conducted a number of investigations out there, and we've actually issued, I think five violations to LAC," said Nick Hart, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, Assistant Director, Environmental Health.
Hart said LAC is one of several local businesses that have been cited multiple times in 2021 for violating the mask mandate.
Hart said, "I had an administrative conference with them just the other day."
Only a handful of businesses have been cited more than once since January, including Boone's Marathon on 22nd, First String Bar and Grill on New Cut, Jim Dandy Food Mart on Poplar Level Road, and the McDonald's at Poplar Level near Audubon Park.
Hart said everyone starts out with a warning, but the penalties get progressively worse.
"And then after that warning, they start out with monetary penalties and those monetary penalties escalate each time," explained Hart. "We are also having conversations with the state about pulling licenses and or closing facilities that have repeated violations."
"I don't want anything bad to happen to LAC," said Walker-Armstrong.
Walker-Armstrong hopes this leads to a wakeup call instead of another citation or worse.
She said, "I don't want LAC to close. I don't want LAC to have major complications with the health department or the labor department in Frankfort."
We reached out to management at LAC, but no one has responded. To see the list of businesses that have been cited for violations, just click here.
