LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nearly a week since employees at Heaven Hill Distilleries went on strike.
"We are Heaven Hill proud, but we are also union proud, and we're gonna stand our ground," said Karen Green, Heaven Hill, Utility Worker.
When employees went on strike early Saturday morning, they lost their pay, health insurance and their patience with management.
"That's not right. We've had COVID, we stayed in there seven days a week, we worked 12 hour shifts," said Tonya Downs, Heaven Hill, Filler Operator. "And then they sit here and smack us in the face like this. And you want to say family. Please explain to me what family is."
Last week, nearly 400 union members voted - overwhelmingly - to reject a five year contract offer from the company.
"The biggest concern is the traditional and non-traditional work schedule," said Matt Aubrey, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 23D.
Aubrey says the membership voted down the contract, knowing what was at stake.
"As you can see, that's the last thing that's on their mind," explained Aubrey. "You know, they feel undervalued and they feel mistreated."
Aubrey says there's been no contact with management since last week and surprised by the lack of communication.
He said "I'm very disappointed. They say that they are family owned and they're family ran, they want all them to feel like family. And if that was the case, you know, they should have already reached out to these people."
Meanwhile, workers are hoping for an agreement but prepared for the worst.
"I don't care if it's until Christmas, I'll be right here in this same spot if they don't come back with something," said Karen Green.
We also reached out to the company on Thursday, but a spokesperson declined to comment.
