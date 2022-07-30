The potential exists for more heavy rain in parts of the area over the next couple of days. Coming on the heels of heavy rain over our area in the last week, this renews the chance for flooding to occur in the area. As a result, the NWS has issued a new Flood Watch for parts of our area until Monday at 8 am. Notice the location includes the southern 1/3 of our area.
The data continues to really show quite a range of potential outcomes with regard to rain totals. I am going to start by looking at a higher resolution computer model called the North American Mesoscale model. This model will handle convection (storms) quite a bit better than many of the other models, but I will say it has not had a good week. It is showing the heavier swath further north including Louisville, but that is generally not agreed in much of the rest of the data.
The GFS computer model is another American model, but couldn't be more different than the NAM. It doesn't handle convection (storms) well, so there are legit reasons to question its output.
Finally, we look at the EURO model. The EURO does have convective schemes to handle storms a bit better than the GFS and you will note it looks a lot like the NAM.
My Thoughts...
This is an interesting setup. There is a notable conflict continuing in the data (which is rather unusual at this temporal range). Many times when we are within about 12 hours of an event starting, we will gain a clearer picture of the amount of precipitation. That is simply not the case here. I feel the GFS simply is an outlier in the data and the general consistency is for solid rain near and south of the river. I think the greatest potential for heavy rain is south of I-64 with some topping 2" of rain. That said, the range should fall in the 0.5" to 1.5" range in this area. There is more uncertainty for Indiana, but I think most would be under 1/2" with some up potential if the heaviest drifts a little further north. Since we have seen heavy rain over this area in the last week, flash flooding can occur. If you encounter a flooded road, avoid it at all cost!