LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- North Carolina craft brewery Hi-Wire Brewing is planning a Louisville taproom at the Baxter Apartments complex, 642 Baxter Avenue, this summer.
The Asheville-based brewery said in a press release Tuesday that the Louisville taproom will be its second outside of North Carolina and that it will be the first out-of-state brewery to open a taproom in Kentucky.
“Taprooms are a core revenue stream for our company, especially given our current climate. They create brand ambassadors in those markets. They create jobs and increase wholesale sales in the region,” Hi-Wire Brewing co-owner Bryna Frosaker said in the press release.
Hi-Wire did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the brewery shared the press release published on thefullpint.com on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
The cats out of the bag. 👋 Louisville! https://t.co/IWMadmi7ZE— Hi-Wire Brewing (@HiWireBrewing) January 26, 2021
The 5,500-square-foot taproom "seeks to be a gathering spot for the neighborhood" and to complement nearby beer spots like the Holy Grale on Bardstown Road, according to the news release:
The taproom will feature a colorful 360-degree interior mural, a bar with twenty-one taps of Hi-Wire beer, including year-rounds, seasonals, specialties, sours, and one-offs as well as three wine taps, and a variety of family-friendly activities including soccer pool, table tennis, foosball, and shuffleboard. Frosaker notes that the brewery prizes “comfortable, fun, and eye-catching locations” that cultivate community and inspire fun, and he believes Louisville fits the Hi-Wire vibe perfectly.