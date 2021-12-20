LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many of us prepare to celebrate Christmas, the holiday season often causes a different emotion for thousands of military veterans.
From homelessness to depression, PTSD and other potentially life-threatening issues, Christmas can cause a downward spiral for so many veterans.
"This time of year there are a lot of trigger days for me. December 23 is a really bad day for me," said Thomas Rierdon, United States Navy Veteran.
It has been 30-years, but Christmas week still triggers painful memories and emotions for Rierdon.
He said, "That's the day I lost the four guys in the helicopter crash. I still have recurring nightmares all the time."
According to the 2021 National Veterans Suicide Prevention Annual Report, 17.2 veterans a day die by suicide. Several years ago, Rierdon was almost one of them.
"So survivor guilt is a real thing," said Rierdon. "Thinking about those four guys that I lost and knowing that I get to be with my family and they don't."
Although it has been three decades, the emotions are still strong, but this Christmas, Rierdon is connected to Veterans Club Inc. and in a much better place, mentally.
"They keep me busy. They keep my mind busy," said Rierdon. "The camaraderie is just outstanding."
"This time of year definitely brings some sadness to some veterans," said Jeremy Harrell, Veterans Club Inc., CEO & Founder.
The Veterans Club provides a wide range of services for veterans. That includes help finding housing, financial assistance and mental health services.
"We just do a little bit of anything that can help enhance the quality of life for veterans and families," said Harrell.
Harrell is also a veteran and started the organization to help fellow veterans and save lives. PTSD, homelessness, depression, survivor's guilt, there's a lot of different things that come into play," said Harrell. "When you look at veteran suicide, some of it is financial, some of it is family related, some may be going through divorces, where they have to share custody of kids, maybe they don't see their kids the way they want to and feel guilty about that."
Those are all issues the Veterans Club tries to address, but Harrell says, everyone should help. "As a country, we have a responsibility to take care of those who took care of us, right? The 1% who signed the line, that was willing to give their life for us here and preserve our way of life. That's the least we can do. So, it's everybody's responsibility to mitigate suicide in general as a whole," said Harrell.
Harrell is an Army veteran, but the Veterans Club welcomes people from all branches of the military. And he says civilians have a crucial job as well. "There's roughly 300,000 veterans in Kentucky, when you include their family members," said Harrell. "We're looking at about half a million. So, chances are you're close or just a few degrees of separation from a veteran. Just reach out to a veteran, you know, and just check on them. Just ask how they're doing. Just a simple hello sometimes is enough to keep them from taking their own life. It really can be that simple."
Harrell says it's important to let veterans know that people care and appreciate them for their service.
"And yeah, I think it's the least we can do for them," said Harrell.
There's even equine therapy, which may have helped save Thomas Rierdon's life.
"That's what brought me out of my shell and allowed me to reintegrate back into people's lives," said Rierdon.
"If you are struggling and need to talk to someone, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
