LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season's Greetings! There are so many things to do in Kentuckiana for the holidays. We will keep adding to this list of events as 2022 comes to the close.
Light Up Shively, Annual Event
- Sat. Nov. 19
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Highway 40216
Christmas caroling, vendor booths, food and much more fun at this family event! Don’t be late, Santa is set to arrive at 4:30 p.m.
Second Annual First Mate’s Market
- Belle of Louisville
- Saturday, Nov. 19
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 401 West River Road, Louisville, KY
- FREE Dockside Shopping Event
First Mate’s Market features 30+ small business vendors (including jewelry, baked goods, woodwork, art, soap and more!). Stop by the Fourth Street Wharf on the Ohio River to enjoy food trucks, giveaways, Pilot House tours and a Santa & Mrs. Claus meet-and-greet. Plus there's a cash bar for adults.
- Nov. 25
- 3-10 p.m.
- 7 p.m. Lots of Lights Parade
- 8:30 p.m. Santa arrives and "Lights Up Louisville"
- 527 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Louisville
Light Up Louisville is a free, annual event to kick off the holidays and welcome Santa Claus! Beginning at 3 p.m. Children and families are invited to visit Santa’s Workshop on Sixth Street, where children can enjoy holiday crafts such as cookie decorating and write letters to Santa and veterans through the Honor Flight program. They can also get a free photo with Santa. Entertainment begins outside Metro Hall at 3 p.m. with performers including DJ Jay Campbell, Asly Toro, Made New, and headliner JD Shelburne. The Lots of Lights Parade starts at 7 p.m. at Seventh and Jefferson, led by Frosty the Snowman as Grand Marshal.
Whitehall's Candlelight Open House
- Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
- 6-8 p.m.
- 3110 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY
The historic mansion will be be beautifully decorated for the holiday season by local floral designers and vendors that have generously donated their time and talent. The event will feature light refreshments, and guests will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of the mansion. Admission to the Candlelight Tour is $15 per person for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Reservations may be made in advance on Whitehall’s web site. Admission can also be purchased at the door. For more information, call (502) 897-2944 or email whitehall@historichomes.org
Breakfast with Santa (Hosted by the Louisville Bats)
- Louisville Slugger Field
- Saturday, Dec. 3 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- $27 per person (kids 2 and under are free)
Families can choose from a selection of 30-minute time slots to enjoy their holiday breakfast. All kids in attendance will be provided the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa. Access to digital copies of the photo will be provided at no additional cost. Families are invited to bring new, unopened, and unwrapped toy to donate. The Bats are offering a free ticket to a 2023 game for each toy donated. All tickets must be purchased in advance with a limited amount of seating available. Tickets can be purchased online at batsbaseball.com or by calling the Bats Ticket Office at (502) 212-2287
Free Holiday Movie Night at the KFC Yum! Center
- "Home Alone 2"
- Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Movie begins at 7 p.m.
- FREE (but reserve tickets in advance)
- KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, KY 40202
The KFC Yum! Center has partnered with Norton Children’s to bring back its annual holiday movie night. The venue will offer a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, December 3. The community is invited to watch the movie on the arena’s massive centerhung digital screen. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy other free activities including holiday-themed photo booths and activities, pictures with Santa, roving entertainment and more. Norton Children's will have giveaways for the first 1000 guests.
Morning with the Grinch (and Toy Drive)
- Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
- 9-11 a.m.
- $3 admission or a new, unwrapped toy
- Oldham County History Center
- 106 N. 2nd Ave., La Grange, KY 40031
Each year the Grinch visits the Oldham County History Center to spread Grinch cheer and help collect toys for children in our local community. For the donation of a new toy, children and families walk through the Oldham County History Center campus and stop at different stations for treats, crafts, and photo opportunities with characters from Grinchville, The Grinch, Captain America , Elsa from Frozen, Tiana, Santa and Mrs. Claus! Toys go to Highpoint Charities in La Grange, a local nonprofit that provides services to those in need. For information, click here.
- Friday, Dec. 2, 2-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- All Peoples UU (formerly Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church)
- 4936 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40222
The 32nd annual WinterFair! will host its “hybrid” festival of fine art and crafts both on-site and online. 50+ juried artists will display jewelry, textiles, wearable art, pottery, art glass, paintings, and more. Food is also available including vegetarian soups, chili, burgers and yummy desserts, along with a quiet café for resting and eating. The online catalog is available on www.allpeoplesuu.com beginning November 1. Free parking/wheelchair accessible and admission is free for our on-site show. Free Electric Vehicle charging station for EVs.
Mayor's Challenge Toys for Tots Toy Drive
- Friday, Dec. 2
- 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Drop off a new, unwrapped present for boys and girls across the Kentuckiana area. With the help from local Marines, Mayor Greg Fischer's office in 2021 collected approximately 6,555 toys on this single day!
A Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular
- Sun, Dec 4, 2022
- 3 p.m.
- FREE
- Galt House East Grand Ballroom
- 140 N. 4th St. • Louisville, KY 40202
Enjoy music and performances from several area choirs including the Louisville Chorus. It will be joined by Oldham County High Schoo Choirs, Beargrass Christian Church Choir, Voces Novae ensemble and Louisville Philharmonia—The Musicians' Orchestra.
“The Santa Express Believe Expedition” Scavenger Hunt
- Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4:30-9 p.m.
- Four undisclosed locations in Louisville
- $25 per family
- The Roll Call Foundation
- 283 Crestwood Road, Louisville, KY 40229
The Roll Call Foundation is hosting a Scavenger Hunt event called “The Santa Express Believe Expedition” will have participants drive around town to four spots for clues, while learning about the true meaning of Christmas and finishing up with the Christmas movie, "The Polar Express." The hunt is all within 10 miles of our offices so no need to worry about the holiday traffic or driving halfway across town. Your route will all be on well-known, well-traveled, and well-lit locations. For information, 502-523-8042 or click here.
Events that run through the holidays:
- Nov. 11 to Jan. 1
- Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Louisville Mega Cavern
- 1841 Taylor Ave., Louisville, KY 40213
Lights Under Louisville returns with more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, 4 LED light tunnels, including a new 200-foot-long MEGA light tunnel, two laser sections, and nearly 6,000,000 points of light that will spread mega cheer and holiday spirit this season. For more info and tickets, click here!
Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival
- Nov. 19 to Jan. 1
Start your newest holiday season tradition at Paristown’s annual Fête De Noël ("Festival of Christmas") Winter Holiday Festival, a 6-week winter wonderland featuring Louisville’s only authentic outdoor ice skating rink, photos with Santa, the Brent Street Holiday Market, trackless train rides, concessions and more. General admission tickets to the ice rink include 60 minutes of ice time and complimentary skate rental. Public skating hours subject to change depending on weather and ice rink conditions. Follow @paristownky on Instagram for up-to-date info and announcements.
The Brent Street Holiday Market
- Nov. 25–27, Dec. 1–4, Dec. 8–11, and Dec. 15–23.
- 731 Brent St., Louisville, KY 40204
Shop dozens of specialty gift ideas from local and regional makers across 20 outdoor pop-up shops lining Brent Street. Purchase your tickets for all the Fête de Noël activities here!
- Nov. 19 until trees run out!
- Open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 231 E. Witherspoon St., Louisville, KY 40202
The popular Christmas Tree Lane returns for another season to Waterfront Park! Christmas Tree Lane returns beginning Saturday, November 19! Local vendor, Book’s Christmas Trees, will carry a wide variety of trees, wreaths, and other holiday greenery. Trees will be available until they run out.
- Nov. 18 to Jan 13, 2023
- Bourne Schweitzer Gallery
- 137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana 47150
The 2022 Holiday Show brings the gift-shop to the gallery. Beautiful hand-crafted ornaments, ceramic centerpieces, and spectacular wood works. watercolors, photographs, Jewelry, and more will line the shelves. Switch out those generic Hallmark cards for some of Kim Wilhite’s Photography print greeting cards or make your mother blush with some one-of-a-kind Jewelry by Roxy Lentz and Dawn Middleton. Small-scale paintings, wood and resin cutting boards, Eco-printed scarves — the list goes on!
- Nov. 22 to the end of the year
- 732 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202
Miracle on Market, Louisville's holiday pop-up cocktail bar returns to Galaxie for another season! Fill your cup with cheer starting November 22nd through the New Year!
- Dec. 1-30
- Waterfront Botanical Gardens
- 1435 Frankfort Ave., Louisville KY 40206
Enjoy a sparkling winter wonderland of swans, snowflakes, flowers, candles, light bursts and a multicolor tunnel of lights. Wander the gardens under icicle arches and a waterfall stream aglow. Mrs. Claus Cottage will be in place, and Santa will be available Dec. 1-23. Holiday beverages featured at the Jingle All the Way Cafe. Lights out at 9 p.m. $10 for non-members, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Admission not available at the door. Reserve timed entry tickets in advance.
- Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 1
- 6-10 p.m.
- Tickets $10-15
- Iroquois Park
- 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville
Winter Woods Spectacular features millions of twinkling lights integrated into dazzling holiday displays set to music, while guests weave their way through the magical woods of historic Iroquois Park. This immersive holiday experience is like none other, and is great family fun.
- Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Dec. 11
- Multiple times for tours
- Tickets $5 - $12
- Yew Dell Garden
- 6220 Old Lagrange Road, Crestwood
Yuletide at Yew Dell returns for another year of holiday memories. Guests can view the dazzling light and décor displays, capture family photos, be mesmerized by our model train setup, say hello to Santa and hear a story, savor snacks and beverages at Martha Lee's Kitchen, and enjoy other surprises in our annual celebration.
ChristmasTime at the Ark Encounter
- Nov. 25 to Dec. 30
- 5-8:30 p.m. on select days
- Event is free
- Parking $15
- The Ark Encounter
- Exit 154 off I-75, Williamstown, Ky.
Bring the family for an unforgettable evening of festive lights, live music/shows, holiday dining, gift shopping, and more at the life-size Noah’s Ark during this free Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Christmas event! A vast sea of bright multi-colored lights on the Ark’s expansive grounds., sing-a-longs to favorite Christmas carols and short dramas—will be held at 6 p.m. each night in the Answers Center. Live-animal encounters, with animals from the Ark’s zoo, will be held on the Animal/Actor Stage at the zoo; guests can walk the grounds of the zoo and see live animals at no charge.
ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum
- Nov. 25 to Dec. 30
- 5-8:30 p.m. on select days
- Event is free
- Parking $15
- Creation Museum
- Exit 11 off I-275, Petersburg, Ky.
Tour the dazzling garden of lights, reflect on the true meaning of the season at the live nativity, enjoy a special holiday dinner, do some unique gift shopping, and experience more during our free, annual ChristmasTown! The Garden of Lights with large steel dinosaurs lit up, live animals at the Eden Animal Experience and a free “Encounter the Wonder” 4D show inside the Special Effects Theater.
