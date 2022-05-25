LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville is receiving $47 million to create the future home of the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute New Vision of Health Campus.
The campus will be housed in two under-used buildings on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville that will be renovated and revitalized.
The money for the launch of the New Vision of Health Campus is a gift from holistic health advocate Christina Lee Brown, according to a news release. She has pledged $30 million over 20 years, and is providing rent-free use of the buildings to the university -- equating to a $17-million in-kind donation.
The UofL Board of Trustees approved a lease granting UofL use of the property, which is owned by Brown, during a special meeting on May 25. The university plans to seek additional partnerships and financial support for the campus and its mission.
The two historic buildings will provide 133,000 square feet of space, along with an adjacent garden area.
According to the release, "the new space will enable the institute to continue its pioneering work addressing holistic health challenges for Louisville and beyond" by "studying how natural, social and personal environments impact health."
During a news conference announcing the gift Wednesday morning, UofL President Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez called it game-changing.
"Our researchers will collaborate with community partners to discover how to build healthier cities, creating insights and model to improve health in Louisville and around the world," Gonzalez said.
